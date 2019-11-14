Betty Koehlmoos

PILGER — Services for Betty M. Koehlmoos, 89, Pilger, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday and will continue on Saturday from noon until the time of the service all at the church.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.

1930-2019

Betty was born on Feb. 24, 1930, to William and Nora (Nelson) Nissen at Pilger. She was baptized at the Stanton United Methodist Church on Aug. 14, 1931, and later was confirmed on Jan. 28, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Betty attended Stanton Public Schools, graduating from Stanton High School in 1947.

Betty worked during high school at the Cooper Café in Stanton. After graduating, she worked as a waitress at the Nielson Café in Stanton.

On May 2, 1948, she was united in marriage to Arnold Koehlmoos at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. They lived on a farm northwest of Pilger, where they raised their three sons. Arnold passed away on 1988.

Betty was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She had served as the secretary, vice president, on the board of directors and volunteered for the Pilger Senior Center. Her hobbies included embroidery, puzzles and playing cards.

She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Kathy Koehlmoos of Pilger, Dan and Vicky Koehlmoos of Norfolk, Dean and Deb Koehlmoos of Pierce; along with nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two stepgrandsons; two brothers, Lyle and Mary Nissen of Garden Grove, Calif., and Ivan and Carla Rae Nissen of Omaha.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; two brothers, Marian Nissen, Stacy and Penny Nissen; and two sisters, Darlene Kumm and Lois Bristow.

