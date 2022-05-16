BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Ketelsen, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Ketelsen died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Elaine Darling, 96, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Elaine Darling died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
MADISON — Services for Jackie J. Carstens, 72, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home. Jackie J. Carstens died on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
HOWELLS — Services for Ardyth Molacek, 86, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Elaine Mott, 96, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Merrill L. “Mick” McDonald Jr., 55, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. There will be no formal services.
NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Shirley Clark, 91, Grand Island, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate.
Memorial services for Peter R. Durland, 99, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
