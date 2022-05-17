BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Ketelsen, 85, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Betty Ketelsen died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2022
Betty Joyce Ketelsen, daughter of Harold and Unice Evelyn (Busing) Trenhaile, was born Nov. 22, 1936, at Bloomfield. Betty graduated from Crofton High School in Crofton.
On Dec. 24, 1954, Betty was united in marriage to Harold Dean Ketelsen in Yankton. They were blessed with four children: Jeffrey, Jody, James and Jonathan.
Betty lived in several places throughout her lifetime, including Bloomfield, Stanton, California, Redfield, S.D., St. Louis, Mo., and Wausa. She was the owner of the Pleasant Valley Store, worked as a certified nurse assistant and sold Home Interior.
Betty was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the church sewing group. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club.
Betty is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Sylvia) Ketelsen, Jody (Trisha) Ketelsen, James (Diane) Ketelsen and Jonathan (Wendy) Ketelsen; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and her siblings, Richard, Bernice, Connie, Dale, Jack, Janet and Steve.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Evelyn Trenhaile; spouse Harold Ketelsen; brothers-in-law Richard Schneider and Kenneth Zimmerman; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Trenhaile.