STANTON — Services for Betty Jean Felt, 92, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
NORFOLK — On the morning of April 15, 2021, long-time Norfolk resident Patricia Anne Whitt, 76, entered eternal rest.
NORFOLK — Services for Lumir R. Buresh, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Lanora C. Sorensen, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
LAUREL — Services for Robert Fritschen, 85, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Unity Point Hospital in Sioux City.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Dieckman, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Services for Melody Rae Binkerd, 57, will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2651 Shettler Road, in Muskegon, Mich. The Rev. Timothy Winkel will officiate. Graveside services will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate.
TILDEN — Services for Glenn D. Wagner, 84, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7…
Services for James “Jim” Fritz, 72, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfax Community Hall in Fairfax, S.D. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Fairfax. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and U.S. Marine…