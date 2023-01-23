BEEMER — Services for Betty Hjorth, 87, Lincoln, formerly of West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Friday an hour prior to the service at the church.
Betty Hjorth died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Eastmont Living Community in Lincoln.
1935-2023
Betty Hjorth was born in Shickley on Feb. 19, 1935. She graduated from Shickley High School, and she received her teaching degree from Hesston College in Hesston, Kan.
She was united in marriage to Ebbert Hjorth at Salem Mennonite Church in Shickley on Aug. 16, 1959.
Betty and Ebbert farmed in Clarkson and, in 1962, they moved to farm north of Wisner, where they farmed and raised their four children until they moved to West Point in 1986. She was an elementary school teacher in Sutherland and Norfolk, teaching fourth grade before raising her family.
She eventually became the manager of Faith Book and Gift Shop and bought the store when they moved to West Point.
Betty and Ebbert were founding members of Elkhorn Valley Assembly of God Church, which later became Christ Place Church of West Point.
Betty was a shining example of walking out her Christian faith.
Betty moved to the Eastmont Living Community in Lincoln in 2021.
Betty is survived by her four children and their families: Chris (Cheryle) Hjorth of Windsor, Colo., and family Tyler (Jesley) Hjorth (children Julianna and Abigail) of Windsor and Mindi (Omar) Gutierrez (children Harper and Theodore) of Sterling, Colo.; Shari (Paul) Greenwaldt of Kerrville, Texas and family Holly Langhorst of Kerrville and Amanda LaRose (son Matthias) of San Antonio, Texas; Tim (Ronda) Hjorth of Olathe, Kan.; Susan (Kenny) Rush of Griswold, Iowa, and family Samuel Crane of Ceresco, Zachary Crane of Lincoln and Anna Crane of Lincoln; sister Elsie Saltzman of Lincoln; and sister-in-law Darlene (John) Bowers and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Tillie Saltzman; spouse Ebbert Hjorth; and siblings Ivan Saltzman, Velma Saltzman and Mildred Saltzman.
A luncheon at the Beemer Legion Hall will follow the burial. Many thanks to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Eastmont Towers and CHI Hospice, all of Lincoln, and their excellent care.