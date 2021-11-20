NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Henschke, 66, Wakefield, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Betty Henschke died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her brother’s residence in rural Wakefield.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, Valentine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Johnny Cline died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home in Valentine.
EWING — Services for Patrick J. McLain, 87, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Edward Remter, 75, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Bill Heermann will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for William “Bill” Jedlicka, 62, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. William Jedlicka died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.
HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, Hoskins, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
TILDEN — Services for Larry S. Bartee, 77, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Larry Bartee died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.