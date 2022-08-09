 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Gunter

Betty Gunter

ORCHARD — Services for Betty Gunter, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

Betty Gunter died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements.

1931-2022

Betty Jean Schrader Gunter was born on a farm 2 miles west and 3 miles south of Orchard and 2 miles north and 3 miles east of Ewing to William Edmund and Martha Catherine Kohlhof Shrader on April 6, 1931. She went to rural School District 86 for eight years and graduated from Ewing High School in 1948 as salutatorian of her class.

Betty was baptized and joined the United Presbyterian Church in Ewing on March 21, 1948. She married Verl Eugene Gunter of Ewing on Sunday, Aug. 28, 1949, at the United Presbyterian Church there.

She lived 64 years in Nebraska, three in Illinois, three in Indiana, three in Oklahoma and 18 in Colorado. She loved to do scrapbooks and photo albums, play cards, embroidery, Bible studies and write her columns Sunrise, Sunset and Tiny Town Talk for the local weekly newspapers and going to Betty’s Club.

She and her spouse joined the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod on Feb. 6, 1955, in Neligh. Verl was ordained a pastor on July 19, 1981, in Fort Morgan, Colo. He passed away in 1999. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where her mother, Martha Kohlhof, was confirmed in 1904 in German language.

Survivors are two daughters; two sons; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Her children are Judy Ann Head and spouse John of Jones, Okla.; Johnny Verl Gunter and spouse Marilynn of Marshall, Minn.; Jamey Eugene Gunter and spouse Peggy of Norfolk and Janet Jean Eisenach and spouse Toby of Fort Morgan, Colo., and one sister, Mary Lou Wettlaufer of O’Neill.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, the Rev. Verl E. Gunter in 1999; her parents; three sisters, Ruth Ann in infancy, Alice Shrader and Dorothy Johnston; two brothers, Willie and Eddy; sister-in-law Frances Shrader; two brothers-in-law Archie Johnston and Gerald Wettlaufer; and a grandson, Travis Charles Head.

Condolences may be sent to family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Larry Pendergast

Larry Pendergast

O’NEILL — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

Cecilia Kramer

Cecilia Kramer

WAYNE — Services for Cecilia G. Kramer, 73, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Bryce Lovett

Bryce Lovett

Bryce Lovett, 95, formerly of Pilger, died at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday, July 29, 2022.

James Weinberger

James Weinberger

ELKHORN — Services for James L. Weinberg, 78, were Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Road, in Elkhorn. Military honors were conducted by U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and American Legion. Burial was in Bellevue Cemetery.

Donald Jeannoutot

Donald Jeannoutot

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Francisco Morales

Francisco Morales

WAYNE — Services for Francisco G. Morales, 75, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Dean Lammers

Dean Lammers

HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Ida Pilger

Ida Pilger

PENDER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Private burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery at Winside.

Donald Pelster

Donald Pelster

PETERSBURG — Services for Donald B. Pelster, 94, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 334 of P…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara