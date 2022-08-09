ORCHARD — Services for Betty Gunter, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Friday at the church.
Betty Gunter died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements.
1931-2022
Betty Jean Schrader Gunter was born on a farm 2 miles west and 3 miles south of Orchard and 2 miles north and 3 miles east of Ewing to William Edmund and Martha Catherine Kohlhof Shrader on April 6, 1931. She went to rural School District 86 for eight years and graduated from Ewing High School in 1948 as salutatorian of her class.
Betty was baptized and joined the United Presbyterian Church in Ewing on March 21, 1948. She married Verl Eugene Gunter of Ewing on Sunday, Aug. 28, 1949, at the United Presbyterian Church there.
She lived 64 years in Nebraska, three in Illinois, three in Indiana, three in Oklahoma and 18 in Colorado. She loved to do scrapbooks and photo albums, play cards, embroidery, Bible studies and write her columns Sunrise, Sunset and Tiny Town Talk for the local weekly newspapers and going to Betty’s Club.
She and her spouse joined the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod on Feb. 6, 1955, in Neligh. Verl was ordained a pastor on July 19, 1981, in Fort Morgan, Colo. He passed away in 1999. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where her mother, Martha Kohlhof, was confirmed in 1904 in German language.
Survivors are two daughters; two sons; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Her children are Judy Ann Head and spouse John of Jones, Okla.; Johnny Verl Gunter and spouse Marilynn of Marshall, Minn.; Jamey Eugene Gunter and spouse Peggy of Norfolk and Janet Jean Eisenach and spouse Toby of Fort Morgan, Colo., and one sister, Mary Lou Wettlaufer of O’Neill.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, the Rev. Verl E. Gunter in 1999; her parents; three sisters, Ruth Ann in infancy, Alice Shrader and Dorothy Johnston; two brothers, Willie and Eddy; sister-in-law Frances Shrader; two brothers-in-law Archie Johnston and Gerald Wettlaufer; and a grandson, Travis Charles Head.
Condolences may be sent to family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.