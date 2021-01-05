Betty Grebenc

AINSWORTH — Betty J. Grebenc, 90, Ainsworth, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in her home in Ainsworth. At her request, no services are planned.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is handling arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NELIGH — Private services for Bardeene E. Glandt, 92, formerly of Neligh, will be at a later date.
CROFTON — Services for Raymond C. Poppe, 92, Crofton, will be at a later date at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Charles Wakeley, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.
TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Service for Eunice L. Wragge, 95, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
CLEARWATER — Services for Nellie J, Knapp, 86, Clearwater, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in rural Clearwater.
PIERCE — Private services for Joyce E. Christensen, 86, Pierce, will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Upshaw, 69, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton at a later date.
HUMPHREY — Services for Erwin Zach, 89, rural Genoa, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military honors military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and V.F.W. Post 7725 will be in …
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.