MADISON — Private services for Betty A. Gilsdorf, 66, were conducted Sept. 26 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager officiated.
Betty Gilsdorf died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home in Humphrey.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison was in charge of arrangements.
1955-2022
She was born Dec. 21, 1955, in Columbus to Lavern and Loreen (Gross) Hoefelman and graduated from Newman Grove High School.
On Nov. 1, 1975, she married Dale Gilsdorf in Norfolk. The couple were blessed with two sons, Shane and Cory.
Betty served a number of years as a volunteer EMT on the Humphrey Fire and Rescue Department. She also helped friends and family prepare their income taxes for several decades and was also an avid collector of timepieces.
Betty is survived by sons Shane and Cory, both of Lincoln, as well as several in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dale, and by her parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.