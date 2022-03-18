HARTINGTON — Services for Betty L. Foxhoven, 91, of Wynot are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Betty Foxhoven died Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
LAUREL — Services for Daryl Reifenrath, 76, of Laurel are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ernest Eckmann, 82, Lindy, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, Amer…
CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Sara Fegley and the Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delores Ruzicka and the Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy J. Petricek, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Marcia J. Huddleston, 89, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marcia Huddleston died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WINSIDE — Visitation for Richard W. “Dick” Schmidt, 79, of Winside will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside with a 7 p.m. prayer service, followed by military rites.
