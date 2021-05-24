Betty Felt

STANTON — Memorial services for Betty J. (Petersen) Felt, 92, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Neil Gately of the United Methodist Church will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Memorials are directed to the Stanton Fire Department.
1929-2021
Betty was born Jan. 20, 1929, the daughter of Floyd F. and Frances (Leu) Petersen in rural Stanton. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith as an infant. Her parents lived on several farms throughout Nebraska as well as a brief stint in Idaho.
On Dec. 23, 1956, Betty was united in marriage to Darrel Stanley Felt at First Methodist Church in Seattle, Wash. Their first child, Brian, was born there in 1957, and shortly after that, they returned to Stanton County to take up farming. Soon after, their second child, Cindy, was born.
The Felts spent much of their lives involved in agriculture in Stanton County. Betty worked in the restaurant industry for many years as a cook and waitress at the Stanton Coffee Shop. She was involved in coordinating the lease and cleanup of the Stanton County Fairgrounds buildings.
In 2007, Betty moved to Stanton, where she continued to be active in the Garden Club and Stanton United Methodist Church, where she had been a longtime member.
Betty’s hobbies include cross-stitching, reading, puzzles and attending auctions. In 2011, Betty moved to the Stanton Health Center to receive much needed assistance due to mobility issues. She continued to pursue her hobbies along with enjoying the company of her many new neighbors in the manor.
Survivors include two children: son Brian and Barbara Felt of Aurora, Colo., and daughter Cindy and Garry Pirch of Summersville, Mo.; a grandson, Will and Carolyn McKee of Kansas City, Mo.; two brothers, Leroy and Bonnie Petersen of Wisner and Ralph and Rita Petersen of Omaha; and a sister-in-law, Janet Gehrig of Romeoville, Ill.
Preceding Betty in death were her parents and spouse Darrel in 1993.
The urnbearer will be Betty’s grandson, Will McKee. Livestreaming services are provided by www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.