WISNER — Services for Betty J. Eschliman, 82, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services at the church.
Betty Eschliman died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at CHI-Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
1940-2022
Betty Joe Beeks Eschliman was born Jan. 1, 1940, to Roy and Sylvia (Hatch) Beeks in Wayne. Betty graduated from Wayne High School in 1958.
She was married to Donald Biggerstaff on Feb. 28, 1959, and they later divorced in 1980. Betty worked for the Wayne Chamber of Commerce and Family Planning Service before becoming a certified nursing assistant. She worked in care centers in Wayne, Pender, West Point, Beemer and Cherry Vale, Kan.
She was united in marriage to Russell Eschliman on Aug. 16, 1982, and resided in Wisner.
Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church of Christ, Wisner VFW Auxiliary 5767, and the Wisner Fire Belles (Auxiliary).
Betty enjoyed cooking and baking, reading and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her family includes spouse, Russell Eschliman of Wisner;
sons Don. Jr. and Patty Biggerstaff of Wisner and Tom and Denise Biggerstaff of Wisner; daughter Tammy Field and Dean Hansen of Beemer; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Betty was preceded in death by her sons, Ted, Dale and Terry; parents Roy and Sylvia Beeks; four brothers, Don, Ivan, Robert, Earl and I. J.; three sisters, Dorothy, Irene and Ruth; former spouse, Donald Biggerstaff; parents-in-law Tom and Betty Eschliman; and mother-in-law Violet Anderson.
A luncheon in the church will follow the service.