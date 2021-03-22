Betty Ediger

NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Ediger, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Brian Johnson and Dick Dungan will officiate. Private burial will be Friday, March 26, at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral. Social distancing will be enforced.
She died Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.