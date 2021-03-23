You have permission to edit this article.
Betty Ediger

NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. (Bickford) Ediger, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Brian Johnson and Dick Dungan will officiate. Private burial will be Friday, March 26, at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.

She died Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Betty June Bickford was born on June 9, 1931, on a farm near Aurora, to Charlie and Lillian (Larsen) Bickford. She grew up on the farm and later in the home of her grandparents, Dorr and Nellie Bickford.

She graduated from Aurora High School in 1948 and started teaching in a country school near Aurora at age 17. She continued to live with her grandmother in Aurora while teaching.

On June 12, 1949, she married her lifelong spouse, Cliff Ediger, and started a life together that lasted 64 years. Initially, they farmed a few miles north of Hampton and during that time she had three children: Mark Evan, Marlene Jennifer and Janaree.

She and her spouse later moved to Aurora, where they started a photography business with the name of Cliff’s Studio. At first, they operated this business out of their home. Later, they moved it to the Aurora town square, where it was in business for 34 years.

After selling the property and retiring, Betty June moved with her spouse to Norfolk, where she studied and obtained her securities and insurance licenses and started a financial business named Advantage Financial, which she successfully operated until 2015.

In her lifetime, Betty June served as president of American Artists Guild, judge and president of the Professional Photographers of Nebraska (PP of A). She wrote a book called “Here’s How” for color artists and donated all proceeds to the Artists Association.

After receiving numerous awards as a certified professional photographer and photographer craftsman, all national “PP of A” awards, she spoke nationally on marketing and motivation.

In addition to her many professional achievements, her first priorities were her family and church. She was the first president of Christian Women’s Club in Aurora and loved teaching youth groups at Sunday school. Her hobbies were riding Harley motorcycles with her spouse, Cliff, skiing, skating, hot air ballooning, taking a helicopter over Alaskan glaciers, snorkeling in Mexico and piloting a glider, where she “flew with the eagles” in New Mexico.

But the greatest thrills of her life were with the experiences of the Holy Spirit of the Living Christ.

Life served up many lessons in faith and trust in eternal life. Her spouse, Cliff, and both of her daughters, Jennifer and Janaree, preceded her in returning home to the Lord.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Merrilee) Ediger of Smyrna Ga.; grandchildren David (Michele) Ediger of Smyrna, Myer (Arhia) Nore of Boston, Mass., and Kathryn Nore of Lincoln; also, great-grandchildren Molly, Madelyn and Leah Ediger, children of David and Michele. She also is survived by her sister, Ella Mae Broderick of Phoenix, as well as many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.

Honorary casketbearers will be Barry Bickford, Blake Binder, Brady Binder, Brad Lowe, Todd Pinkelman, Tanner Lancaster and Sonjia Putnam.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Dennis Swanson

WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

Philip Donner

CROFTON — Services for Philip V. Donner, 90, Crofton, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be the parish cemetery in Crofton. Military rites will be by Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Monica Loberg

WAYNE — Services for Monica J. Loberg, 89, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Helen Gerber

COLUMBUS — Services for Helen Gerber, 96, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Federated Church in Columbus. The Rev. Edward Yang will officiate with burial in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Jim Harmer

WAYNE — Services for Jim D. Harmer, 57, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Oma Jacobsen

HARTINGTON — Services for Oma A. Jacobsen, 88, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died suddenly on Monday, March 22, 2021, at her residence.

Karon Wragge

SCRIBNER — Services for Karon M. Wragge, 71, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will be in the Hooper Cemetery.

Gaylen Stevens

Gaylen (Oscar) Stanley Stevens was born in Norfolk on Dec. 20, 1952. He grew up in Winside and passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Salem, Ore.

Robert Prill

ATKINSON — Private services for Robert L. Prill, 90, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 Thursday, March 25, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Public graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Page Cemetery in Page. Military rites will be provided by Page American Legion Post 315.

