Betty Ediger

NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. (Bickford) Ediger, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Brian Johnson and Dick Dungan will officiate. Private burial will be Friday, March 26, at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1931-2021
Betty June Bickford was born on June 9, 1931, on a farm near Aurora, to Charlie and Lillian (Larsen) Bickford. She grew up on the farm and later in the home of her grandparents, Dorr and Nellie Bickford.
She graduated from Aurora High School in 1948 and started teaching in a country school near Aurora at age 17. She continued to live with her grandmother in Aurora while teaching.
On June 12, 1949, she married her lifelong spouse, Cliff Ediger, and started a life together that lasted 64 years. Initially, they farmed a few miles north of Hampton and during that time she had three children: Mark Evan, Marlene Jennifer and Janaree.
She and her spouse later moved to Aurora, where they started a photography business with the name of Cliff’s Studio. At first, they operated this business out of their home. Later, they moved it to the Aurora town square, where it was in business for 34 years.
After selling the property and retiring, Betty June moved with her spouse to Norfolk, where she studied and obtained her securities and insurance licenses and started a financial business named Advantage Financial, which she successfully operated until 2015.
In her lifetime, Betty June served as president of American Artists Guild, judge and president of the Professional Photographers of Nebraska (PP of A). She wrote a book called “Here’s How” for color artists and donated all proceeds to the Artists Association.
After receiving numerous awards as a certified professional photographer and photographer craftsman, all national “PP of A” awards, she spoke nationally on marketing and motivation.
In addition to her many professional achievements, her first priorities were her family and church. She was the first president of Christian Women’s Club in Aurora and loved teaching youth groups at Sunday school. Her hobbies were riding Harley motorcycles with her spouse, Cliff, skiing, skating, hot air ballooning, taking a helicopter over Alaskan glaciers, snorkeling in Mexico and piloting a glider, where she “flew with the eagles” in New Mexico.
But the greatest thrills of her life were with the experiences of the Holy Spirit of the Living Christ.
Life served up many lessons in faith and trust in eternal life. Her spouse, Cliff, and both of her daughters, Jennifer and Janaree, preceded her in returning home to the Lord.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Merrilee) Ediger of Smyrna Ga.; grandchildren David (Michele) Ediger of Smyrna, Myer (Arhia) Nore of Boston, Mass., and Kathryn Nore of Lincoln; also, great-grandchildren Molly, Madelyn and Leah Ediger, children of David and Michele. She also is survived by her sister, Ella Mae Broderick of Phoenix, as well as many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.
Honorary casketbearers will be Barry Bickford, Blake Binder, Brady Binder, Brad Lowe, Todd Pinkelman, Tanner Lancaster and Sonjia Putnam.
