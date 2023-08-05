STANTON — Visitation for Betty M. Done, 80, Stanton, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Home for Funerals in Stanton, 804 Jackpine St.
Betty Done died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
1943-2023
Betty Marie was born July 31, 1943, in Stanton County to Emil and Delores (Voelker) Done. She attended Stanton County School 54 south of Stanton. After she completed her education, Betty joined her sister, Emily Jean, and her parents on the family farm south of Stanton. After the death of both of their parents, she and Emily continued to run the family farm for many years.
Betty loved her Shorthorn cattle, feeding the birds and cats and taking care of the (darn) chickens. She enjoyed attending cattle sales, gambling and crocheting doilies.
She is survived by the families of Darlene Charipar, Marvin Charipar, MaryAnn (Chairpar) Karl, Denny Done, Ken Done, Shirley Done, Beverly (Done) Skolnik, Doug Done, Lucy (Done) Dean, Jim Nemec, Rose Nemec, Elsie (Nemec) Houdek, Helen (Nemec) Witkowski, Mary (Nemac) Vetrano and Vi Voelker, and friends Mark and Tamy Bohac, and their boys of Leigh.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, sister Emily Jean in 2020, and grandparents.
