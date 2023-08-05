 Skip to main content
Betty Done

STANTON — Visitation for Betty M. Done, 80, Stanton, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Home for Funerals in Stanton, 804 Jackpine St.

Betty Done died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

1943-2023

Betty Marie was born July 31, 1943, in Stanton County to Emil and Delores (Voelker) Done. She attended Stanton County School 54 south of Stanton. After she completed her education, Betty joined her sister, Emily Jean, and her parents on the family farm south of Stanton. After the death of both of their parents, she and Emily continued to run the family farm for many years.

Betty loved her Shorthorn cattle, feeding the birds and cats and taking care of the (darn) chickens. She enjoyed attending cattle sales, gambling and crocheting doilies.

She is survived by the families of Darlene Charipar, Marvin Charipar, MaryAnn (Chairpar) Karl, Denny Done, Ken Done, Shirley Done, Beverly (Done) Skolnik, Doug Done, Lucy (Done) Dean, Jim Nemec, Rose Nemec, Elsie (Nemec) Houdek, Helen (Nemec) Witkowski, Mary (Nemac) Vetrano and Vi Voelker, and friends Mark and Tamy Bohac, and their boys of Leigh.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, sister Emily Jean in 2020, and grandparents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

