STANTON — Visitation for Betty M. Done, 80, of Stanton will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Home for Funerals in Stanton, 804 Jackpine St.
Betty Done died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Norma I. Pittack, 103, Billings, Mont., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Marla J. (Chesley) Wilcox, 70, Payson, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A memorial event is pending with her family.
CLEARWATER — Services for Audrey M. Colfack of Goodyear, Ariz., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
SPENCER — Memorial visitation for Ronald A. “Ron” Eilers, 78, Spencer, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Services for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mildred Brestel died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial visitation for Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the commercial building on the Wayne County Fairgrounds.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
