Betty Dolezal

CLARKSON — Services for Betty J. Dolezal, 82, Clarkson, were Friday in Sioux City with the Rev. Michael Awe officiating. Burial was in the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson with the Rev. Raymond Doubrava officiating.

She died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Norfolk.

Meyer Brothers Funeral Home in Sioux City was in charge of arrangements.

1937-2020

Betty Jean Dolezal was born June 28, 1937, in Madison County, the daughter of Gilbert and Margaret (Lindner) Long. She attended rural school and then graduated from Madison High School after which she received her teaching certificate from Wayne State College. She then taught rural school.

Betty married Paul Dolezal on Aug. 9, 1956, in Creston at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The couple then farmed until moving into Clarkson and then owned and operated the Stop Inn Café from 1972 until 1993. Betty then worked as a secretary for many years at the New Zion Presbyterian Church before retiring.

Betty had a passion and enjoyed quilting, knitting, tatting, and many other craft works. She was the drummer for the Clarkson Community Band and other ensembles, around the area. She was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh.

Betty is survived by her four children, Janet (Douglas) Brockman of Des Moines, Iowa, Robert (Sharon) Dolezal of Omaha, Steven (Deanna) Dolezal of Norfolk and Michelle (Michael) Wiese of Blair; a sister, Kathleen Brockman of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her spouse on April 14, 2005; her parents; and a brother, Dale Long.

