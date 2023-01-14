NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Deitloff, 86, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel on Georgia Avenue.
Betty Deitloff died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
1936-2023
Betty was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Pawnee City to Leonard and Louise (Poland) Buckles. Betty married Delayne Deitloff in 1958. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for her entire adult life. Betty earned her B.S. and M.S. in education at Wayne State College. She taught at the elementary level for 38 years. At one time or another she taught in almost every one of the Norfolk Public Schools.
In addition to her passion for teaching, she loved her hometown and spent countless hours in volunteer service. She served as president of the Mrs. Jaycees (twice) in in the 60s; president and board member of La Sertoma in the 70s; secretary and board member of Faith Regional Volunteer Services from 1996–2001, and continued to serve there as a volunteer from 1996 until her health no longer allowed it. Betty was a board member and historian of the Norfolk Art Center Guild for many years. She also enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels.
Betty was a member of the YMCA and took exercise classes every year. She belonged to the Norfolk Country Club where she golfed every summer. Betty and Dee loved to travel. Together they saw much of the United States and many countries. She took great pride in being a mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her spouse, Dee of Norfolk; son Jon (Kendell) Deitloff of Springfield, Ohio; daughter Kim Castner of Elkhorn; five grandsons, Luke (Chelsea) Castner, Alec Deitloff, Ben Deitloff, Nick (Emmy) Castner and Will (Max) Grove; and one great-granddaughter, Wesley Castner. Also surviving are in-laws Carol Buckles, Kay Buckles, Arla Konopasek and Val and Sharon Zohner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Kenneth and LaVerne Buckles; brothers-in-law Marvin Konopasek and Jim O’Gorman; and sister-in-law Della O’Gorman.
Betty’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Heritage of Fountain Point and St. Croix Hospice and offer their special thanks to caregivers Tammy Spiegel and LaRae Anderson for the love and care they provided.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church — Building Fund.