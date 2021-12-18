You have permission to edit this article.
Betty Crawford

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Betty J. Crawford, 64, Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Betty Crawford died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

With sadness for all who knew her, Patricia Lynn Riley, 65, of Pilger, formerly of Burns, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her home with her faithful fur companion by her side on Dec. 2, 2021.

ALBION — Graveside services for Gladys I. Diessner, 97, of Albion will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Akron Bonanza Cemetery, rural Albion, with the Rev. Kurt Kinney officiating. Visitation will be 3:30–6 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Lichty, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview and Wayne, will be held at a future date in the spring.

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna James died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at The Meadows.

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

NELIGH — Services for Alisha Carr, 40, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

LaVISTA — Services for Bona Jean K. “Bonnie” Schmit, 82, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery.

O’NEILL — Services for Virginia Gokie, 78, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norma J. Murray, 85, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Norma Murray died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

