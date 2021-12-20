You have permission to edit this article.
Betty Crawford

Betty Crawford

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Betty J. Crawford, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.

Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Betty Crawford died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1957-2021

Betty, the daughter of William and Doris (Dietz) Schroeder, was born June 24, 1957, in Norfolk. She grew up on a farm outside of Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School in 1975. On May 3, 1980, she joined her friend and soulmate, Arnold (“Ace”) Crawford, in holy matrimony at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple have lived in Norfolk for their 41 years of marriage.

Her desire to help people sent her to Northeast Community College where she earned a degree in nursing. During her nursing career, she worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. She then went into private nursing. She found her calling as an LPN at Heritage of Bel-Air nursing home in Norfolk where staff and residents alike became family. Betty retired after a having a stroke.

Betty had a passion for cooking. It was not out of place to find her making meals or treats to take to a family member or neighbors — even, if for no reason than to just say “hello.” Her love for others was such that it knew no limits and has been passed on to all whose lives she has touched. At family gatherings she always made sure to give everyone a hug and say, “I love you” before she left. When it was your birthday, we all knew we would get that unique “Betty” birthday song that we all came to love and will deeply miss. Anyone she ever met became family in some way to her.

Betty is survived by her husband, Arnold; sons Adam (Brandi) Crawford and Anthony (Nicole) Crawford, all of Norfolk; brother William Schroeder of Stanton; sisters Ann Schroeder, Patty (Gary) Biggerstaff, Judy Dinkenger, Julie (Norm) Hoadley, Lorraine (Willard) Freeman and Charlotte Neitzke, all of Norfolk; brothers-in-law Kevin (Tina) Crawford and Robert (Kristi) Crawford, all of Norfolk; grandchildren Jon Crawford, Erin Crawford, Syrien Duffy, all of Columbus, Melanie Crawford of Norfolk, and Elijah Crawford and Jaxon Crawford of Nebraska City; further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Arnold and Rosalia Crawford; son Marc Crawford; brothers-in-law Don Dinkenger, Leon Neitzke and William Crawford; and sister-in-law Beverly Schroeder.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Jewell Deichmann

Jewell Deichmann

CENTRAL CITY — Services for Jewell L. (Hughes) Deichmann, 91, of Central City will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Community Bible Church in Central City with the Rev. Dale Janzen officiating. Burial will be held in the Central City Cemetery.

Georg Williams

Georg Williams

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for the Rev. Georg Williams, 71, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Lutheran Cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.

Robert Gerken

Robert Gerken

WAYNE — Services for Robert L. Gerken, 73, of rural Wakefield are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Catherine Collins

Catherine Collins

OSMOND — Services for Catherine A. Collins, 58, of McLean are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Osmond.

Rosella Braun

Rosella Braun

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Rosella M. Braun, 84, of Cedar Rapids will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.

Greta Smith

Greta Smith

WAYNE — Services for Greta L. Smith, 39, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Sharon Bennett

Sharon Bennett

NORFOLK — Services for Sharon A. Bennett, 79, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Erwin Michaelsen

Erwin Michaelsen

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Erwin L. Michaelsen, 99, Norfolk, were Friday, Dec. 17, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Frances Anson

Frances Anson

EWING — Services for Frances Anson, 68, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Ewing.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

