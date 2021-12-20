NORFOLK — Memorial services for Betty J. Crawford, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.
Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Betty Crawford died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1957-2021
Betty, the daughter of William and Doris (Dietz) Schroeder, was born June 24, 1957, in Norfolk. She grew up on a farm outside of Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School in 1975. On May 3, 1980, she joined her friend and soulmate, Arnold (“Ace”) Crawford, in holy matrimony at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple have lived in Norfolk for their 41 years of marriage.
Her desire to help people sent her to Northeast Community College where she earned a degree in nursing. During her nursing career, she worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. She then went into private nursing. She found her calling as an LPN at Heritage of Bel-Air nursing home in Norfolk where staff and residents alike became family. Betty retired after a having a stroke.
Betty had a passion for cooking. It was not out of place to find her making meals or treats to take to a family member or neighbors — even, if for no reason than to just say “hello.” Her love for others was such that it knew no limits and has been passed on to all whose lives she has touched. At family gatherings she always made sure to give everyone a hug and say, “I love you” before she left. When it was your birthday, we all knew we would get that unique “Betty” birthday song that we all came to love and will deeply miss. Anyone she ever met became family in some way to her.
Betty is survived by her husband, Arnold; sons Adam (Brandi) Crawford and Anthony (Nicole) Crawford, all of Norfolk; brother William Schroeder of Stanton; sisters Ann Schroeder, Patty (Gary) Biggerstaff, Judy Dinkenger, Julie (Norm) Hoadley, Lorraine (Willard) Freeman and Charlotte Neitzke, all of Norfolk; brothers-in-law Kevin (Tina) Crawford and Robert (Kristi) Crawford, all of Norfolk; grandchildren Jon Crawford, Erin Crawford, Syrien Duffy, all of Columbus, Melanie Crawford of Norfolk, and Elijah Crawford and Jaxon Crawford of Nebraska City; further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Arnold and Rosalia Crawford; son Marc Crawford; brothers-in-law Don Dinkenger, Leon Neitzke and William Crawford; and sister-in-law Beverly Schroeder.
