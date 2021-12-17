NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Crawford, 64, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals.
Betty Crawford died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Services for Lyle “Buster” Nissen, a 1949 graduate of Stanton High School, are pending in Temple, Texas.
MADISON — Services for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Le…
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Labenz, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Geneva Public Cemetery in Geneva.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Erwin L. Michaelsen, 99, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Ruby A. Roberts, 89, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dick R. Adams, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be condu…
WISNER — Memorial services for Norma Jean Stueve 89, formerly of Wisner, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Dona M. Sunderman, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
