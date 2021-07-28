Betty Christensen

BASSETT — Services for Betty J. Christensen, 94, Newport, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the church in Bassett.
She died Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Rock County Hospital in Bassett.
Memorials are suggested to the Rock County High School Foundation for the Christensen Family Scholarship Fund or the Newport Fire Hall.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of arrangements.