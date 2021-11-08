BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Butler died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
ELGIN — Services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Michael Kinney died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home.
CREIGHTON —Services for Shirley (Kasik) Wagner, 90, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Private burial for Keith Eggen, 64, Bloomfield, will be at a later date. No services are planned. Keith Eggen died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Revs. Mark Rose and Randy Novotny will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
CLEARWATER — Private burial for Carl W. Walter, 80, Norfolk, will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Clearwater. No services are planned.
HARTINGTON — Services for George H. Feilmeier, 93, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. George Feilmeier died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
TILDEN — A celebration of life for Pamela Ashburn, 64, Tilden, will be at a later date.
PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.