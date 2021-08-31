O’NEILL — Private graveside services for Betty Bishop, 88, O’Neill, will be at a later date.
Bishop died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is handling arrangements.
Memorial services for Merna J. Vandeveer, 74, Roscoe, Ill., formerly of Tilden, will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road in Beloit, Wis. The Rev. Jeff Faull will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Diane R. Knull, 78, Corpus Christi, Texas, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Knull died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Corpus Christi.
WAYNE — Services for Lyle Trautman, 65, Hoskins, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Trautman died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his home in Hoskins.
NORFOLK — Services for Julie Koenig, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Koenig died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Rick D. Larson, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Larson died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Leo M. Schaaf, 70, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Marlene F. Carpenter, 79, Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
YANKTON — Donna L. Allen, 79, Yankton, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.
