COLUMBUS — Services for Betty L. Benson, 74, Hastings, formerly of Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and will resume an hour prior to services on Friday.
Betty Benson died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
1948-2022
Betty Louise Benson was born on Feb. 15, 1948, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to George and Mildred (Husak) Cook. She attended school in Klamath Falls, where she graduated from Klamath Falls High.
On Jan. 5, 1969, she was united in marriage to Robert Benson in the base chapel of the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath Falls.
She had several jobs throughout her life, but her most enjoyable were in customer service, where she could share a joke and a smile. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandkids, playing cards with her friends, Saturday morning coffee, playing taxi driver to anyone in need and laughing and joking with anyone that would lend her an ear.
She could and would talk to anyone about any subject. She was the most selfless person that any of us knew and would have given you the shirt off her back if she knew you needed it. She will always be remembered for handing out jokes and Benson Spice.
Betty is survived by a son, Christopher (Billi Jo) Benson of Columbus; daughter Cindy (Darren) Johnson of Hastings; son Patrick “Rick” (Tanya) Benson of San Antonio, Texas; a sister, Diana Moore of Klamath Falls; grandchildren Brandon (Amber) Benson, Alexus Hitz, Morgan (Logan) Hansen, Evan Hitz and dear friend, Amanda Hamilton, Cameron Hastings, Taylor Johnson, Ethan Sanchez, Connor Benson, Gabriel Benson, Bailey Benson, and Troy Hastings; and seven great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Benson; father George Cook; mother Mildred Cook; brother William Cook; and several brothers and sisters-in-law along with many aunts and uncles.
Immediately after the service, all are invited to a lunch gathering in the fellowship hall of the church.
Memorials are suggested as those of the donor’s or family choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.