Betsy Wakeley

Betsy (Marybeth Lovain) Wakeley, 69, passed peacefully with her angels on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, per her wishes at her home in Leavenworth, Kan., with her daughter, Aly, and spouse Doug at her side.
Betsy, daughter of Bertil and Lorraine Lovain, was born on Jan. 4, 1950, in Bradford, Pa. Her father was a pastor, and they moved several times during her childhood. While in Bradford, she and her siblings were all exposed to polio at a friend’s birthday party, which she contracted. After a lengthy hospitalization, which required the use of an iron lung, she was sent alone on a train from Pennsylvania to Iowa to live with her grandmother, Hazel.
Eventually, the family moved to Cloquet, Minn., where she spent most of her childhood. Her mother saved money to buy land on Sand Lake, where they built a small cabin. Once her parents passed, it was decided to replace the cabin with a new lake house, which is now enjoyed by all siblings, their children and their grandchildren. She spent her summers at the lake cabin sailing, skiing and floating on the lake, getting a suntan. Per her request, her ashes will be scattered at Sand Lake.
Betsy and Doug first met, upon his return from his two tours in Vietnam, in her father’s church in Wausa, where they would eventually get married. On Sept. 25, 1971, Betsy Lovain and Douglas Wakeley were married in a ceremony performed by her father. They honeymooned at Fort Campbell, Ky.
Betsy was a night nurse at the rest home in Wausa. Later, when they moved back from Stuttgart, Germany, to Fort Leavenworth, she started her government career. Six years later, they returned to Munich, and she was hired by the 66th MI Brigade. She started as an administrative assistant and then worked for the Counter Intelligence section. Later, she took the position as the commander’s secretary. She held a top-level clearance to prepare the European section of the presidential daily security brief.
When the family decided to move back to the U.S., she was offered a position in the White House National Security section but declined it.
Once she returned to Fort Leavenworth, she worked at Army Research Institute as the business manager where she did all the operational duties until she retired on March 1, 2015.
Betsy’s passion to help others led her to teaching exercise ball and yoga at the Council on Aging at no charge for 18 years, twice a week. She purchased all the equipment and storage carts. Her motto was to “give of what you can and don’t expect any recognition.”
Betsy is survived by her spouse, Doug; two daughters, Chantel (Hans) Carriker of Wichita, Kan.; and grandchildren Corbin and Carlie; Alyssa (Bryan) Hethcoat of Olathe, Kan., and grandchildren Kaleb and Klara; her siblings, RuthAnne (Bill) Werner of Chicago, Ill., Deborah (Don) Gustafson of Moose Lake, Minn., and Timothy (Beth) Lovain of Alexandria, Va. Betsy was the youngest of the four children.
The family is holding a memorial to celebrate her life on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Golden Oaks Center, 406 N. Oakland Ave., Oakland.
Instead of flowers, Betsy requested donations to Meals On Wheels at the Council On Aging: 913-684-0777. Mail a check to Leavenworth Council on Aging, 1830 Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048. Payable to “LV Co COA” and a memo “Meals on Wheels” or Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, Meals on wheels, 4780 S 132 St., Omaha, NE 68137.