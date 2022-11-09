COLERIDGE — Services for Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Beth Walton died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City. A previous announcement received by the Daily News in error said private graveside services were planned for Walton in Coleridge.
COLERIDGE — Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
WISNER — Services for LaVern Hass, 98, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dewayne O. Rohlff, 86, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …
WISNER — Services for Evelyn E. Buhrman, 97, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Evelyn Buhrman died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Private graveside services for Ronald G. Pfund, 77, Creighton, formerly of Coleridge, will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett Breach, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
HADAR — Services for Lloyd M. Spreeman, 91, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Memorial services for Steven H. Schultz, 69, Gilbert, Ariz., will be Sunday, Dec. 18, in Arizona.