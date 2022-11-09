 Skip to main content
Beth Walton

COLERIDGE — Services for Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Beth Walton died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City. A previous announcement received by the Daily News in error said private graveside services were planned for Walton in Coleridge.

LaVern Hass

LaVern Hass

WISNER — Services for LaVern Hass, 98, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Dewayne Rohlff

Dewayne Rohlff

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dewayne O. Rohlff, 86, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …

Evelyn Buhrman

Evelyn Buhrman

WISNER — Services for Evelyn E. Buhrman, 97, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Evelyn Buhrman died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

Joann Brummels

Joann Brummels

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Ronald Pfund

Ronald Pfund

COLERIDGE — Private graveside services for Ronald G. Pfund, 77, Creighton, formerly of Coleridge, will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

Everett Breach

Everett Breach

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett Breach, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Lloyd Spreeman

Lloyd Spreeman

HADAR — Services for Lloyd M. Spreeman, 91, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Steven Schultz

Steven Schultz

Memorial services for Steven H. Schultz, 69, Gilbert, Ariz., will be Sunday, Dec. 18, in Arizona.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

