COLERIDGE — Services for Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Friday at the church an hour prior to services.
Beth Walton died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City.