BLOOMFIELD — Services for Beth E. Mackeprang, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terris Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Beth Mackeprang died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2022
Beth Edna Mackeprang, daughter of Herbert and Roberta (Hall) Schroeder, was born Feb. 14, 1947, at Osmond. She graduated from Bloomfield High School.
On Feb. 4, 1967, Beth was united in marriage to Norman Mackeprang at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with five children: Matthias, Kristine, Jason, Barbara and Roby.
Beth lived in Bloomfield and Omaha throughout her lifetime. She worked in banking, was a homemaker, mother and spouse.
Beth was a faithful friend and supported her community. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, ladies aid, Pleasant Hour Club and the Red Hatters.
Beth is survived by her spouse, Norman; children Matt (Michelle) Mackeprang, Kristine (Jerry) Wiebelhaus, Jay Mackeprang and Barbara (Gary) Sampson; 11 grandchildren: Kelsey (Joe) Mackeprang, Madison (Bradley) Mackeprang, Jackson Mackeprang, Justin (Krystal) Wiebelhaus, Nicholas Wiebelhaus, Michael Wiebelhaus, Maria Wiebelhaus, Emily Wiebelhaus, James Wiebelhaus, John Sampson and Lance Sampson; sister JoAnn (Steve) Karspeck; sisters-in-law Doris Mackeprang and Juleen (Rod) Eisenhauer; brother-in-law Richard Mackeprang; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Roby Mackeprang; parents Herb and Roberta Schroeder and Thelma Schroeder; sister Marlene Hoffman-Von Seggern; parents-in-law Rudolf and Katherine Mackeprang; in-laws Marlene Mackeprang and Dean Mackeprang; and nephews Gary Hoffman and Wayne Mackeprang.