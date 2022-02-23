Beth Leamer

A celebration of life for Beth J. Leamer, 84, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the multi-purpose room at Paradise Park Resort in Sun City, Ariz.
1937-2022
Beth lost her two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at her home in Sun City surrounded by family.
Beth was born Sept. 28, 1937, on the family ranch in Valentine to Jack and Jennie Galloway. She grew up in Bassett and graduated in 1955. She attended Wayne State College, where she graduated with her master’s degree in teaching.
She married Wayne Kurpjuweit and had two sons, Bret and Troy. In 1975, she married Ray Krueger in Foster, who adopted Bret and Troy. Beth and Ray lived in Foster until Ray passed away in 1989.
In 1990, Beth married Norris Leamer, and they resided in Pierce and Sun City for the next 28 years. Norris passed away in 2018.
Beth was a teacher and loved her students. She spent time teaching in Bassett, Osmond, Humphrey, Plainview and Battle Creek. She retired from teaching in 1991.
She was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Jennie Galloway; her brothers, Jack, Don and Jim Galloway; and her late spouses, Ray Krueger in 1989 and Norris Leamer in 2018.
She is survived by her sons, Bret (Sharon) Krueger and their children Kristina Krueger, Kelsi (AJ) Martinez and their daughters (Pria, Ruby and Eden), all of Sheridan, and Codi (fiancée Leah) Krueger of Denver, Colo.; son Troy (Kim) Krueger and their children, Kelsey (Chris) Thornton and son Levi, and Ren Krueger, all of Colorado Springs.
The family suggests memorials be made to Christ Community Church, 10950 W. Union Hills, Box 2592, Sun City, AZ, 85373; Wayne State College, 111 Main St., Wayne, NE 68787; or the memorial of your choice in Beth’s name.
Smile, God loves you!