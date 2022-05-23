 Skip to main content
Beth Abbenhaus

NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Beth Abbenhaus died Friday, May 20, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

1970-2022

Beth Anne Abbenhaus was born on Aug. 29, 1970, in Norfolk to Richard “Dick” and Sharon (Hoskinson) Abbenhaus. She attended ESU No. 8 in Norfolk and Pierce while she grew up.

Beth resided with her parents and sister on a farm outside of Norfolk until 1995 when they moved into Norfolk. Beth then moved to the Premier Estates in Pierce in 2006, where she resided until she passed away. She enjoyed her dogs while growing up, listening to music, watching Disney movies, going for car rides, eating her M&M’s and ice cream and drinking chocolate milk.

Survivors include her brother, Pat Abbenhaus of Pierce and sister Becky Abbenhaus of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Sharon Abbenhaus, paternal grandparents John and Dorothy (Hansen) Abbenhaus and maternal grandparents Earl and Grace (Miller) Hoskinson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Mary Ellen Wiese

Mary Ellen Wiese

LINDSAY — Services for Mary Ellen Wiese, 77, Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

 Appeara