Bessie Bove

MADISON — Services for Bessie A. Bove, 95, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Resseguie Funeral Home will oversee the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison.
1924-2020
After a long and healthy life, Bessie passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Bessie Angeline was born Dec. 27, 1924, in Norfolk, to Prokop and Emma (Fajmon) Smutny. Bessie graduated from nearby Liberty Consolidated School, where she played women’s softball.
On Feb. 15, 1944, Bessie married Irvin A. Bove in Madison. The couple was blessed with three children: Betty, Joan and Dean.
Bessie started her career as a county clerk in Madison County in December 1960, and she was appointed deputy treasurer in July 1961. In 1975, she was elected treasurer and re-elected three times before retiring in 1989 after 28 years of public service to spend more time with her grandchildren.
Bessie was a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, treasurer of the Ladies’ Auxiliary Fireman, Business and Professional Women and vice president of the Northeast District of County Treasurer, Chamber of Commerce.
Bessie was a devoted spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Growing up Bohemian, Bessie would always be ready to dance or sing to a good polka at the Riverside Dance Hall in Norfolk. She also loved fishing for Walleye and taking annual summertime trips to Minnesota with family members.
Bessie was a renowned host, cooking and hosting for family and friends. She wanted everyone to feel welcome. Along with her daughter, Betty, Bessie was always ready to hit the casinos in Iowa, chasing the big wins on the penny slots.
Bessie is survived by her daughters, Betty Bove of Madison and Joan (Ken) Eyres of Lawton, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Deb Livingston; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Bessie was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Irvin in 2005; a son, Dean in 1993; and her siblings, Edwin Smutny in 1960, Sylvia Vlcek in 1961, Wilma Kloke in 1975, Mary Bartman in 1985, Rudolph Smutny in 1992, Elsie Carstensen in 1993, Lud Smutny in 1996, Libby Kreitman in 2002 and Helen Bezdek in 2015.
