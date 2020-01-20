Bessie Bove

MADISON — Services for Bessie A. Bove, 95, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Mary Ryan, 94, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
CLARKSON — Services for Adoline Telecky, 93, David City, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate with burial in Zion Cemetery in rural Clarkson.
PILGER — Services for Wilfred Hasenkamp, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in Pilger City Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Jessica Eskins, 36, Coon Rapids, Minn., formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her residence.
SPRINGVIEW — Memorial services for Sally A. Grooms, 94, Springview, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Springview. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Valentine.
NORFOLK — Services for Florence M. Becker, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
LINDSAY — Services for Margaret Kurtenbach, 97, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen, the Rev. James Novotny and Joe Kurtenbach will officiate with burial in the Holy Family Cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Services for Jennifer Uhlig, 46, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate with burial in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston on Tuesday at about 2 p.m.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.