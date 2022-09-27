 Skip to main content
Bertha Colman

Bertha Colman

INMAN — Memorial services for Bertha “Bert” Colman, 101, Inman, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Inman Community Church in Inman. The Rev. Randy Schmeichel will officiate. Burial will be in the Inman Cemetery.

Memorial visitation will begin an hour before the service at the church in Inman.

Bertha Colman died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

1921-2022

Bertha Pauline Brunckhorst was born on June 14, 1921, on a farm near Page to Ernest and Ella (Fuelberth) Brunckhorst. From 1931 until 1936, they lived on a farm near Bedford, Iowa. Then the family moved back to Nebraska to a ranch south of Inman, where she grew up and went to country school through the eighth grade.

On Feb. 3, 1940, Bertha married George L. Colman. They made their home on a farm near Inman. To this union, three children were born: Brenda, Bernice and Randall. She worked for many years at M&M Bakery and Café and then McIntosh Jewelry in O’Neill before she retired in 1995.

Bert loved gardening, raising vegetables and was canning tomato juice and her peaches until the summer she turned 99 years old. She loved her flowers, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Bert was an avid seamstress and made many quilts and rugs out of her double-knit fabric.

Bert is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Brandts of Rosamond, Calif., and Bernice (Ron) Janzing of Sioux City, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, George Colman; her son, Randal Colman; son-in-law Russ Brandts; her two brothers, John Brunckhorst and Marvin Brunckhorst; and her four sisters, Faye Smith, Audrey Hansen, Jenny Mossman and Barbara Brunckhorst.

Memorials may be directed to the Inman Community Church, Inman, NE 68742, or the charity of your choice.

