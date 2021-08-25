Berniece Meyer Hogan

WAYNE — Services for Berniece A. Meyer Hogan, 94, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Meyer Hogan died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
In other news
BELLEVUE — Memorial services for the Rev. Robert J. Gearhart Sr., 83, Syracuse, will be at a later date at Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue.
NORFOLK — Services for George A. Fritz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor G…
WAYNE — Services for Cheryl Glass, 52, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.
OSMOND — Graveside services for Janet O. Meyer, 92, Coleridge, formerly Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.
PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life for L. Joseph Blair, 90, rural Brunswick, will be at a later date.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Janice E. Kulm, 74, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Hope Cemetery in Wessington Springs, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Arllys Hansen, 101, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Hansen died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Berniece A. Meyer Hogan, 94, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Meyer Hogan died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Marian Schroeder, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.