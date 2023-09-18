 Skip to main content
Berniece Fiala

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Berniece E. Fiala, 95, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Berniece Fiala died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Cottonwood Villa in Ainsworth.

Scott Davidson

Scott Davidson

STANTON — Memorial services for Scott Davidson, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Sandy Svenson

Sandy Svenson

Sandy (Mrs. Terry) Svenson died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in West Bath, Maine. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Bega Cemetery in Stanton County.

Philip Beck

Philip Beck

CREIGHTON — Services for Philip Beck, 56, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Dan Whitrock will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.

Janette Merrill

Janette Merrill

NORFOLK — Services for Janette K. “Jan” Merrill, 66, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, 1201 N. Victory Road in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at St. John the Ba…

Stephen Minerich

Stephen Minerich

Stephen “Keith” Minerich, 84, Norfolk, passed away Sept. 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Arrangements were made with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Richard Sirois

Richard Sirois

NORFOLK — Richard D. Sirois, 73, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at his home in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Gloria Koch

Gloria Koch

STANTON — Services for Gloria Schultze Koch, 96, Harlingen, Texas, formerly of Stanton will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretson will officiate.

Winona Kreycik

Winona Kreycik

VERDIGRE — Services for Winona Kreycik, 92, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Winona Kreycik died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

