AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Berniece E. Fiala, 95, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Berniece Fiala died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Cottonwood Villa in Ainsworth.
STANTON — Memorial services for Scott Davidson, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Sandy (Mrs. Terry) Svenson died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in West Bath, Maine. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Bega Cemetery in Stanton County.
CREIGHTON — Services for Philip Beck, 56, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Dan Whitrock will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.
NORFOLK — Services for Janette K. “Jan” Merrill, 66, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, 1201 N. Victory Road in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at St. John the Ba…
Stephen “Keith” Minerich, 84, Norfolk, passed away Sept. 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Arrangements were made with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Richard D. Sirois, 73, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at his home in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
STANTON — Services for Gloria Schultze Koch, 96, Harlingen, Texas, formerly of Stanton will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretson will officiate.
VERDIGRE — Services for Winona Kreycik, 92, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Winona Kreycik died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
