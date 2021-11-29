WEST POINT —Memorial services for Bernice M. Miller, 94, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Bancroft.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Minnick Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Bernice Miller died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
1927-2021
Bernice M. Miller was born on Nov. 8, 1927, to Peter and Edna (Paulsen) Miller at Bancroft. She was baptized on Dec. 4, 1927, by the Rev. Harms and later confirmed on April 6, 1941, by the Rev. Grimm at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Bancroft. She attended Zion Lutheran Parochial School.
Bernice worked at Bert’s Drug Store, was a long time employee at Farmers and Merchants Bank, and later managed the Gas n’ Shop, all in West Point.
Bernice became a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point on Jan. 1, 1958, where she was a very active member in the ladies aid. She was a member of the St. Francis Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Post 70 Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4912 Auxiliary.
Bernice was also a Gold Star Sister. She enjoyed gardening, tending to the flowers at church, bowling, doing crafts — especially woodworking, making birthday cakes and peanut brittle at Christmas for family members.
Survivors include a brother, Lloyd and Leora Miller of Crossville, Tenn.; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; great-great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-great-nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Edna Miller; sisters Viola Oswald, Lorna Brehmer and Orline Kindt; brothers Delvin Miller, Harlan Miller and Donald Miller; and two nieces and two nephews.
A luncheon will precede the burial.