HOWELLS — Services for Bernice Kulhanek, 82, of Howells will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stanley T. Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. John’s Nepomucene Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 4 p.m. Christian Mother’s Rosary and a 7 p.m. public Rosary. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
She died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is handling the arrangements.