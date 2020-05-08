Bernice Erb

BEEMER — Bernice J. “Bernie” Erb, 94, Beemer, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Colonial Haven in Beemer.
Due to current Directed Health Measures, services will be this summer at Beemer Mennonite Church.
Minnick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1925-2020
Bernice June (Yoder) Erb was born June 17, 1925, near Wolford, N.D., to Jerry P. and Catherine (Gingerich) Yoder. She attended country school in the Wolford area. She started working out of the home at age 13.
Bernie worked in various positions in the Wolford, Rugby and Minot, N.D., areas — and also in Wichita, Kan. In 1948, Bernie attended short-term at Hesston Bible College in Hesston, Kan.
In 1950, Bernie entered Mennonite Voluntary Service (VS) in Kansas City, Kan., and spent two years working in the Kansas City General Hospital.
While in VS, she met Albert Erb Jr., who also participated in VS. They were married Aug. 1, 1953, in Kansas City. They began their married life in Beemer, eventually moving to the Wisner area.
Bernie cared for her family and home and helped in the family businesses. In later years, she also worked for Kruse’s IGA, Jack and Jill, Rainbow Lanes, Marilyn’s Tea Room, West Point Garden Center and Woodland Circle in Wisner.
Bernie especially enjoyed time with children, grandchildren and the extended family. She loved attending all her grandchildren’s events and being a part of their lives. Favorite memories of the grandchildren are pancake breakfasts, chocolate chip cookies and jumping on the trampoline with grandma.
Another joy was her lawn and flower gardens. Many hours were spent working outside — family greatly appreciated the peace and beauty of the homeplace. In her late 80s, she could be found outside mowing and tending her flower gardens.
Inside activities included crocheting, basket making and reading.
Bernie accepted Christ as a teenager and was baptized at Lakeview Mennonite Church in Wolford. She was an active member of Beemer Mennonite Church. She enjoyed being on the flower and food committees and participating in the Sewing Circle.
Bernie and Al moved to Elkhorn Valley Apartments in 2016. Their last two years were spent at Colonial Haven in Beemer.
Bernie is survived by her spouse of 66 years, Al Erb; her children, Jerry (Cathy) Erb of Wisner, Roxanne (John) Miller of Hesston, Sally (Wayne) Hansen of Pender, Brenda Cox of West Point, Bruce (Jessica) Erb of Gilbert, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Heidi Hansen (Dan) Miller of Kearney, Jessica Cox of Dallas, Texas, Krista Miller of Wichita, Kan., Brian Cox of Omaha, Rhonda Miller (Brett) Butler of Hesston, Kevin Erb of Wessington Springs, S.D., Taylor Hansen of Kearney, Whitney Hansen of Pender, Angela Erb of Owatonna, Minn., Adontin Jaramillo and Aaron Jaramillo of Gilbert. Nine great-grandchildren also bless this family.
Bernie is also survived by three siblings, Bonnie (Yoder) Stoll of Washington, Ind., Dewey (Carol) Yoder of Kirbyville, Mo., and Vera Jane Yoder of Grand Forks, N.D. Multiple in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins also blessed Bernie’s life over the years.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and two granddaughters, Kimberly Miller and Amber Cox; 11 siblings and their spouses also preceded her in death, including Ethel Yoder, James Yoder, Alice Yoder, Earl Yoder, Ellen (Dale) Huntzinger, Bessie (Vernon) Hochstetler, Loren (Mary) Yoder, Ralph (Diane) Yoder, Ray (Rachel) Yoder, Evelyn (Carl) Hochstetler and Loretta Yoder.
The family wishes to thank Pastor Lewis Miller of Beemer Mennonite Church, the staff of Colonial Haven and AseraCare Hospice for their care of Bernie.
Memorials are suggested to Beemer Mennonite Church, in care of Minnick Funeral Home, 830 S. Colfax St. West Point, NE 68788.