MADISON — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Madison. Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Cheri A. Coleman, 67, of Woodland Park, Colo., formerly of Bassett, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, of Brunswick will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.
STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Ruth G. Nelson Miner, 91, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Daniel Baer died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
SCHUYLER — Private family services for Mariann Polodna, 87, will be held Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Schuyler.
WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.