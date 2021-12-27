You have permission to edit this article.
Bernard Ruppert

MADISON — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Madison. Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

In other news

BASSETT — Graveside services for Cheri A. Coleman, 67, of Woodland Park, Colo., formerly of Bassett, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, of Brunswick will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

WAKEFIELD — Services for Ruth G. Nelson Miner, 91, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Daniel Baer died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

SCHUYLER — Private family services for Mariann Polodna, 87, will be held Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Schuyler.

WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

