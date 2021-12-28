NORFOLK — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.