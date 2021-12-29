NORFOLK — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1934-2021
The vigil service and Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Bernie was born on Sept. 19, 1934, to Matthias and Agnes (Jazwiec) Ruppert on the family farm near Lindsay. He attended rural school and St. Leonard’s School in Madison. He worked on the family farm until entering the U.S. Army in 1957, where he served until 1959. After returning home from the U.S. Army, he worked on the farm with his dad for many years.
He married Patricia Gaul on Feb. 20, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Bernie and Pat lived and farmed for many years near Madison. He also worked 17 years at the Norfolk Livestock Market. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards and word search puzzles. He had a passion for farming and gardening, and shared his produce with family and friends.
Bernie is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Pat; children Susanna (Jeff) Veskrna of Norfolk, Mike (Cathy) Ruppert of Stanton, Doug (Cheri) Ruppert of Iowa, Kathy (Paul) Brakhage of Lincoln, Carolyn (Clarence) Lucas of Texas and Bernie Ruppert (Becky Jones) of Wisner; son-in-law Jim Livingston of Norfolk; stepsons Dale Pash of Iowa and Chris (Celeste) Laird of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Delores (Dennis) Hoffman, Darlene Flesner and Theresa Herchenbach; brothers Matt (Diana) Ruppert and Jim (Laura) Ruppert; and sisters-in-law Cindy Kay Ruppert and Elaine Ruppert.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Deb Livingston; grandchildren Sarah Veskrna, Wade Veskrna and Austin Ruppert; and brothers Leroy Ruppert and Frank Ruppert.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
