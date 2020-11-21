Bernard Ketteler

PETERSBURG — A private family only Mass will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg for Bernard J. “Bert” Ketteler, 81, Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman and John Starman will be officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
He died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home in Petersburg.
Public committal at St. John’s Cemetery will be at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, with social distancing measures respected. Visitation without family present will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church with a 6 p.m. wake service. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM’s effective will be followed at the visitation and masks are requested to be worn.
Memorials are suggested to the Petersburg Parks Improvement Account and can be sent to: Boone County Foundation, P.O. Box 66, Albion, NE 68620.