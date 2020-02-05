Bernard Holmberg

SPENCER — Services for Bernard “Bernie” Holmberg, 83, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.