Bernard Holmberg

SPENCER — Funeral services for Bernard “Bernie” Holmberg, 83, of Spencer will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. James Weeder will be officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

He died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva.

1936-2020

Bernard Dean “Bernie” Holmberg, son of Harry and Helen (Shearon) Holmberg, was born July 26, 1936, at Lynch. He attended school at Gross through the eighth grade and then graduated from Spencer High School in 1954. Bernie also attended Tech School in Milford.

He was married to Carolyn Hargens on Aug. 8, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Four children were born to them: Marilou, Monika, Melenda and Miriam.

Bernie farmed and ranched in the Spencer area all of his life. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, a member of the Boyd County Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He was a Farmer’s Union Board Member and served on the Spencer-Naper school board eight years, four years as president.

Bernie started farming/ranching with his dad at the age of 6. They lived on the ranch 12 miles north of Bristow, where they raised Hereford cattle. When it came time for Bernie to attend high school in Spencer, he boarded with Mrs. Ruff and roomed with Leo Johnson. In 1953, Bernie’s parents and sisters moved to a farm six miles east of Spencer. He joined them on this farm in the spring of 1954.

Bernie was drafted into military service in December 1959. After basic training, he was assigned to the 557 Medical Unit, 7th US Army, and his unit was sent to Germany. Due to the Cuban Missile Crisis, his time was extended, and he was honorably discharged on Feb. 22, 1962. While in Germany, the Berlin wall was built, and in 1989, via television, Bernie watched the wall come down.

After his marriage to Carolyn, they moved onto the farm east of Spencer and continued with the farming and ranching. In 2001, Bernie and Carolyn moved into Spencer. Lo and behold, Leo Johnson was their next-door neighbor. Paul and Denise Hausmann took over the farming and ranching, becoming part of the Holmberg family. After Bernie semi-retired they wintered in Arizona for 11 years and continued to remain active members of the Boyd County Senior Center. Bernie never knew a stranger, lived a life full of hard work, fun and stories.

He died peacefully on Feb. 4, 2020, at Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva at the age of 83 years, surrounded by his family.

Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Carolyn; Marilou (Keith Placek) Holmberg, Luke, Morgan, Toni and Rebecca of Lincoln; Monika (Gerry) Venteicher, Harry and Hunter of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Melenda (Leigh) Rexius, Adriana, Logan, Alexander and Liam of San Antonio, Texas; Miriam (Jeff) Hull, Brindon and Connor of Emmett, Idaho; Paul (Denise) Hausmann, Emily, Ashley, Natalie and Sarah of Spencer; sisters, Rose Marie (John) Kastl, Marilyn (Ernie) Boyden and Ardith (Dan) Ryberg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sharon Holmberg.

The family requests memorials be sent to the Boyd County Senior Center or the Butte Healthcare Center.

