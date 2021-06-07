HARTINGTON — Services for Bernard Hoesing, 63, of Newcastle are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
He died Sunday, June 6, 2021, while planting near Newcastle.
CROFTON — Graveside services and interment of cremated remains for Vernon D. Konken, 89, of Hartington will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Crofton City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Joyce McFarlane, 93, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Phillip Hanneman will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CLARKSON — Services for Ruby Matthies Wesely, 77, of Schuyler will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Laura Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
NELIGH — Services for Marvin E. Sands, 73, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Clearwater.
FREMONT — Services for Lila R. (Woeppel) Day, 82, of Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Fremont Alliance Church in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen officiating.
HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for Leonard A. Feilmeier, 87, Minneapolis, Minn., formerly Hartington, will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington…
BEEMER — Services for Kathleen “Kathy” Conrad, 67, of Beemer will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer with the Rev. Vincent Sunguti officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Funeral service for Jennifer S. Brungardt, 49, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.