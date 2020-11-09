Bernard Clatanoff

You have permission to edit this article.
BEEMER — Private services for Bernard H. “Bernie” Clatanoff, 83, Beemer, were Monday, Nov. 9, at the Beemer Cemetery.

Visitation was Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Memorials may be given to the Beemer Volunteer Fire Department or the Wisner-Pilger Community Schools Foundation.

———

Bernard Henry Clatanoff passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1937, to Gilbert and Emma (Harder) Clatanoff on the rural Wisner farm where he would later raise his three daughters.

He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Wisner and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howells. Always intellectually inclined, he graduated from Howells High School in 1954 at the age of 16.

After high school, he worked for his father and uncles until he was drafted in 1956. At completion of his service, he returned to the family farm and enjoyed pitching for Junior Legion Ball, driving his Thunderbird convertible and evenings at the local dance halls.

At the Beemer Ballroom, he took Sharlene Nellor for a twirl on the dance floor, leading to marriage in 1962 at the Beemer Methodist Church.

He served nine years as a councilman at Christ Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school and Bible study for 25 years. He was a director of the Cuming County Feeder Association and was president of the Rural School District 9 of Wisner.

Education was important to Bernie, and he took much pride in sending his girls to excellent colleges and watching the many academic accomplishments of his grandchildren. In his later years, he farmed and fed cattle north of Beemer, where his cow and calf herd held a special place in his heart. He and Sharlene spent many peaceful nights together riding the four-wheeler to check the pasture.

Bernie is survived by his spouse, Sharlene; his daughters, Amy (Russell) Clatanoff-Brown, Sarah (Brian) Williams and Nancy (Michael) Glaubius; grandchildren: Jacob and Lucas Brown, Emma Good, and Sophie and Audrey Glaubius; former son-in-law, and friend, John Good; sister Marie (Jim) Nelson; sister-in-law, Nancy (Joe) McDonald; brother-in-law, Howard Nellor; and his aunt, Marcy Tonjes of Pender.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Edward and Frederick.

The service can be found on the Minnick Funeral Service Facebook page www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.

