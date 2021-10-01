NELIGH — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Neligh with a 7 p.m. wake.
Bernard Burbach died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.