HARTINGTON — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington, with military rites conducted by the Hartington VFW Post 5283 and Legion Riders. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Bernard Burbach died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Bernard F. Burbach was born on March 5, 1935, to Adam and Mary (Schmidt) Burbach in Hartington. Bernie passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond, NE .
He attended Rosehill Elementary. He graduated in 1953 from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington and continued his education at Creighton University. From there, he enlisted in the U.S. Army on March 13, 1957, at Omaha and transferred to USAR XVI US Army Corps (Reserve) and was discharged on March 12, 1959, from Fort Chaffee, Ark. On Nov. 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Helen McFadden in Hartington. Throughout his life, he worked in agriculture, sales, and financial planning. Bernie enjoyed road trips, staying up to date on current events, and gardening. However, he found the most joy through his faith, family, and friends. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and a strong supporter of catholic education in particular Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Bernie was ordained as a Deacon in 1979. This was a lifelong vocation where he enjoyed ministering to others and leading them closer to God.
He is survived by his children Dana Kubo of Norfolk, Charles Burbach of Norfolk, Kris (Curt) Rossman of Scottsbluff, Angela Miller of Bozeman, Mont., Lisa (Danny) Payne of Neligh, Amy (Tim) Baker of Neligh, Paul (Courtney) Burbach of Norfolk, and Matthew (Meghan) Burbach of Cape Coral, Fla.; 31 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sister-in-laws, Irma O’Gara of Iowa and Rita Lipinski of Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, grandson, Adam Burbach, son-in-law, Kim Kubo, his brothers: Alphonse “Tuffy”, Jerome “Spud”, Harold “Squeak,” Raymond “Ray,” Marlen “Mar” and his sisters: Teresa “Sis” Pinkelman and Dorothy “Dort” Kremer.
