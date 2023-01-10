 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernard Bartlett

Bernard Bartlett

NORFOLK — Services for Bernard M. Bartlett, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral chapel.

Bernard Bartlett died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1950-2023

Bernard was born on July 20, 1950, in Camp Carson, Colo., to Jack and Dorothy (Blair) Bartlett. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1968. After high school, Bernard went into the U.S. Air Force. After the military, Bernard worked a few jobs before he found the love of being a truck driver.

Bernard married Susan Jockens on May 4, 1985, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Bernard enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include sons Zachary Bartlett of Norfolk, and Kyle (Caitlin) Bartlett and their children, Ella and Ty of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Jeannie, Jackie and Karen.

Casketbearers will be Levi Koehler, Travis Patefield and Thomas Carothers.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Benedict Blum

Benedict Blum

Memorial services for Benedict N. Blum, 73, Luverne, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Luverne.

Jeffrey Kitto

Jeffrey Kitto

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeffrey Kitto died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Rocky Wilson

Rocky Wilson

NIOBRARA — Services for Rocky Wilson, 67, Lynch, will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial at a later date.

Marguerite Stage

Marguerite Stage

LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Jessie Nielsen

Jessie Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jessie Nielsen died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Jessie Nielsen

Jessie Nielsen

NORFOLK — Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Steven Schuller

Steven Schuller

MADISON — Services for Steven L. “Skin” Schuller, 70, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

Pauline Efta

Pauline Efta

Pauline Efta died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, just a month shy of her 97th birthday at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Eleanor Schipporeit

Eleanor Schipporeit

AINSWORTH — Services for Eleanor F. Schipporeit, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Ainsworth.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara