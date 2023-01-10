NORFOLK — Services for Bernard M. Bartlett, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Bernard Bartlett died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1950-2023
Bernard was born on July 20, 1950, in Camp Carson, Colo., to Jack and Dorothy (Blair) Bartlett. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1968. After high school, Bernard went into the U.S. Air Force. After the military, Bernard worked a few jobs before he found the love of being a truck driver.
Bernard married Susan Jockens on May 4, 1985, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.
Bernard enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Survivors include sons Zachary Bartlett of Norfolk, and Kyle (Caitlin) Bartlett and their children, Ella and Ty of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Jeannie, Jackie and Karen.
Casketbearers will be Levi Koehler, Travis Patefield and Thomas Carothers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.